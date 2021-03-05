Senate committee sustains AuGF query on missing 55 cars from Ministry of Environment | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Senate committee sustains AuGF query on missing 55 cars from Ministry of Environment
For failing to account for 55 vehicles in its care, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts has sustained a query by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF) in its 2018 report.
The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, revealed this on Thursday.
The AuGF report stated in part: “Audit observed that 55 vehicles were not presented for physical inspection; all efforts to inspect and confirm their existence proved abortive and the exact location of these vehicles could not be ascertained.
“We are aware that some officers take ministry vehicles away with them when going on transfer or retirement. The audit further observed that the motor vehicles’ logbooks had not been updated, making it difficult to track the movement of these vehicles and track their record of maintenance.
“It is also noted that some official vehicles carry private number plates and registered numbers. The above anomalies are because of failure on the part of the management to ensure proper record keeping, due process in the ministry.
“The Permanent Secretary should account for the 55 vehicles not presented during the audit. He should also be sanctioned in accordance with provision of FR3129.”
The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Abel Olumuyiwa, who failed to defend the allegation, however had his attempt to present some vehicles as part of the alleged missing vehicles rejected because the vehicles had no chassis number.
The Senate Committee consequently sustained the query of the Auditor General against the Ministry of Environment.
