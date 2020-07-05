Senate committee to present report of power sector probe soon —Suswam

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Gabriel Suswam, said on Sunday the committee would soon present its findings on the probe of N1.8 trillion Federal Government interventions in the sector.

The committee, which concluded its three- day investigative public hearing recently, is probing the government’s interventions in the sector since privatisation of the sector in 2012 to date.

Suswam, who spoke with journalists in Abuja at the weekend, said the intention of the investigative public hearing was not to apportion blame but “to sit on the table and identify what the issues are.”

He said: “The government is spending so much; there are no results commensurate with the expenditure.

“Why is that we cannot align the value chain in the power sector and make sure that from generation to transmission to distribution, there is a line which follows a particular line so that it can be assessed.

“Why are we unable to do that? So that is the essence and we have come up with very revealing facts because every person was factual.

“Because people know that we are not calling him to say look, you’ve embezzled money; no, we are calling you to come here and tell us why so much money have been expended and there is no result commensurate with that money.

“We called the DisCos, you said you will take over this and make it efficient. What is the problem?

“We call the GenCos you said you are generating 13, 000 megawatts and why can’t we get 13,000 megawatts and transmission? Why are you unable to wield 13, 000 megawatts?

“So we now have identified along the value chain what the issues are and we are putting it in our report and because every person now agrees that we are not aligned, there is no alignment.

