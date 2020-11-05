Senate condemns Buhari’s foreign trips for medical treatment

State House officials have been urged to restrain President Muhammadu Buhari, from embarking on foreign trips for medical treatment.

The call was made by the Senate on Thursday which warned State House officials that henceforth, President Buhari should be discouraged from embarking on foreign trips for medical attention in order to ensure the State House clinic becomes functional.

Senator Danjuma La’ah, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kaduna South, issued the warning when the State House Permanent Secretary, Tijani Umar, appeared before the panel to defend his 2021 budget estimates put at N19.7bn, out of which N1.3bn was proposed for the State House Clinic.

La’ah who leads the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs said that President Buhari and other top officials of his government should no longer be flown abroad for medical treatment.

He said; “Rather than allow President Buhari to jet out to seek medical attention and treatment, the government and state house officials should this year, put the State House Clinic in order for such purposes.

The lawmaker however said that the committee would approve the budget for the State House Clinic but insisted that the President and other top officials of his government should no longer be flown abroad for medical treatment.

