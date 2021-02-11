Politics
Senate condemns negotiation with bandits, calls for total ban on open grazing
The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday frowned at state governors in the North-West negotiating with bandits, insisting that such negotiation is fuelling banditry in the country.
The lawmakers also called on the Federal Government to direct states on the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), which is aimed at establishing ranches and eliminating open grazing.
The senators made the submissions on Wednesday while debating a motion brought by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice, on the growing insecurity in all parts of the country.
While calling for the operation of ranches as provided for in the NLTP, the Senate said the plan would prevent farmer-herder conflicts and activate highly productive livestock sector in Nigeria.
The lawmakers further lamented the invasion of the country by armed herdsmen from foreign countries, urging the Federal Government to adequately equip the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigerian Customs Service to police and monitor the borders.
Contributing to the debate, the senators berated the governors negotiating with bandits, while also insisting that seeking amnesty for the repentant bandits would spell doom for the country.
The senators stated this while reacting to Senator Sahabi Yau from Zamfara State, who had said in his submission, that he supported his governor for negotiating with bandits.
He said: “ I support my governor for seeking amnesty for repentant bandits. The Zamfara governor is by so doing, protecting the lives of his people.”
However, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, drew the attention of his colleagues to the constant attacks of the state by bandits expecting Governor Nasir el-Rufai to also negotiate with them.
According to him, the refusal of the governor to negotiate with the criminals when neighbouring states were already doing so, was the cause of constant killings in the state, in recent times.
Sani said: “The bandits have been attacking our communities on a daily basis.
“We have been able to liaise with Nigerian forces, they expressed a lot of frustration on the way neighbouring states have been managing the crisis.
“Our position is that some neighbouring states in recent times have been negotiating with the criminals, which on a daily basis kill our own people, destroy our communities, murder our children.
“Unfortunately, whenever the Air Force wants to attack them through bombardment, they move on to neighbouring states, some state governors will sit down with them, winning and dinning with them.
“I don’t know why we are compensating the bandits. We must work together as a team if we want to succeed on this issue of security because as far as I’m concerned, you cannot compensate criminals.
“As far as we are concerned these people are criminals, we have to be very careful because we cannot politicise the issue of insecurity.
“A lot people are grandstanding, the issue of insecurity is not politics and we must be careful.
In his own submission, Senator Chukwuka Utazi said: “Governors that are negotiating with criminals and bandits are setting a dangerous precedent. We have to look at it seriously and advise them against it.”
Supporting the call for total ban on open grazing, Senator Tolu Odebiyi noted that the ban would prevent incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen.
He said: “I completely support a total ban on open grazing and its replacement with ranching system which is a modern practice all over the World.
“We have a national crisis on our hands. It is a national crisis that has been devoid of leadership politically and morally.
“We must see it the way it is. Between May 2017 and May 2020, there have been 624 attacks, 2,239 killed, 393 wounded, 253 kidnapped, 16 raped and 752 homes destroyed.
“That is an analysis done by a research firm in Brussels on what is happening in this country.
“I have listened and for us to be saying that they (bandits/herders) are not Nigerians, that is an indictment on our leadership.
Read also: Senate resumes Tuesday, to debate herdsmen crisis
“That people are coming into this country and they are maiming our people, killing our people, they are raping our people and these are the same security people that we are now going to promote to be ambassadors of this country.
“It is an indictment and it is not acceptable. I represent a community that borders some countries, I went there over the weekend and the whole place has been destroyed by all these herdsmen.
“People’s earnings, people’s lives have been ruined. It is upsetting and we must rise. This country is on a precipice of a civil war.”
While rounding off the debate, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said: “The Senate urges the Federal Government to direct the state governments, to implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan which is a modern scheme designed to eliminate trans-humans movement in order to prevent farmer-herder conflicts and activate highly productive livestock sector in Nigeria.”
He also called on politicians against ethnicising the spate of insecurity in the country, warning that doing so was capable of inciting widespread bloodshed among the various ethnic groups in Nigeria.
Speaking further, Lawan emphasised the need for more funding to the military to enable it tackle the spate of widespread insecurity in several states across the geo-political zones, as a result of the growing activities of Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers.
He said: “There’s no better investment today in Nigerian by government, than making more resources available to our security agencies because security is the major thing that government can do to change the lives of the people for the better.
“So, we will continue to discuss and debate it here. This will not be the last, but the tone, the issue, the main theme should change. That maybe by the time we discuss this kind of thing here again, it should be that we have made a shift; that we have moved positively, that we are trying to only make it better.”
Join the conversation
Politics
FG warns Nigerians against ethnocising crime
The federal government has warned Nigerians against ethnocising crime in the country and also resist the tendency of seeing crime in relation to one ethnic group or another.
The warning was issued on Friday by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who stressed that Nigerians must equate security with the global picture of a society that puts its emphasis on the dignity of man and human development.
Aregbesola, who made the comments in Abuja when he received a delegation from the Executive Intelligence Management Course 14 of the National Institute for Security Studies, also added that crime is an anathema to the nation.
READ ALSO: FG makes NIN compulsory for account opening, payment of taxes, voter registration
He said; “One thing we must all resist is the tendency of seeing crime in relation to one ethnic group or another, a criminal is a criminal no matter the ethnic group he or she belongs to.
“No ethnic group in Nigeria glorifies crime and criminality, so let us all condemn crime.
“Our morality itself makes crime an unpopular vocation,” Aregbsola added.
Join the conversation
Latest
Sokoto gov, Tambuwal, revokes contracts awarded by predecessor Wamakko
The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has revoked no fewer than five major contracts in the state, including a General Hospital in Wamakko town awarded by his predecessor, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko.
This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname at a briefing in Government House, Sokoto.
The statement listed four other contracts revoked by Governor Tambuwal at the Murtala Mohammed Hospital as follows: two additional blocks of wards, landscaping of the hospital, construction of 47 staff quarters and that of the completion of a special work at the hospital which comprises a theatre, mortuary, laundry and others.
READ ALSO: Tambuwal asks service chiefs to resign over growing insecurity
Garba who said that the developments followed the weekly State Executive Council meeting chaired by Tambuwal noted that the contracts were cancelled because the jobs had been abandoned.
He said; “The contracts were revoked because the jobs were abandoned by the contractors while assuring that due process will be followed in re-awarding the contracts to more competent and dedicated contractors.”
Join the conversation
Politics
Zoning system, though not constitutional, is a strategy for winning elections –Ganduje
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has declared that though, zoning system is not in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is a strategy for winning elections.
Governor Ganduje who made the admission on Friday as a guest on Channels Television while reacting to a question of which zone should produce the 2023 presidency, also said that the southern region of the country should be allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria.
“The southern part of the country but there should be a consensus of the members.
“Zoning system, even though it is not in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is a strategy for winning elections.” Ganduje said.
READ ALSO: Millions of Nigerians waiting to join APC because of our good governance —Ganduje
Speaking further during the TV interview, Ganduje said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the ruling party has done well for Nigerians.
“I think in 2023, APC will win the election because more people are coming into the party. Though we lost some governors because of intraparty problems, at the same time some are coming into the party.
“Also there is a very strong movement now to reconcile the major actors and I think that is also making the party stronger,” he added.
Join the conversation
Trending
- Politics13 hours ago
UK court approves lawsuit against Shell by Nigerian farmers over oil spills
- Politics18 hours ago
HERDSMEN: Northern elders raise alarm over plot to incite violence in Nigeria
- Business19 hours ago
Cryptocurrency regulation doesn’t fall under CBN — SEC
- Metro24 hours ago
United Nigeria Airlines begin flight operations, after license issuance
- Business13 hours ago
Ecobank goes into $300m debt to attract foreign investors
- Politics18 hours ago
Bauchi governor’s claim on herdsmen crisis disappointing – Ortom
- Politics15 hours ago
Varsity workers to suspend strike by February 15 – Ngige
- Latest16 hours ago
Why Fani-Kayode is not welcome in APC – PGF chief