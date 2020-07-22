Senate confirms 39 ambassadorial nominees

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of 39 ambassadors-designate that would represent the country on foreign missions.

Those confirmed by the upper legislative chamber were 38 non-career and one career ambassadors.

President Muhammadu Buhari had this month requested the Senate confirmation of 42 nominees

However, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Adamu Bulkachuwa, who presented the committee’s report at the plenary, said there were irreconcilable problems with the nominees from Niger and Yobe States.

A breakdown of the ambassadorial list showed that Kwara, Kano, and Oyo had three nominees each while three Borno, Benue, and Adamawa were given two slots each.

20 states had one slot each while four states had no nominee.

The full list of the ambassadors-designate: (Non-career)

Umar Suleiman (Adamawa); Kelvin Peter (Adamawa); Chief Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra); Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River); Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi); Yamah Mohammed Musa (Edo); Maj. Gen. C. O. Ugwu (Enugu); Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe); Amb. Yahaya Lawal (Katsina); Ademola Seriki (Lagos); Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola (Ogun); Adejare Bello (Osun); John Usanga (Akwa Ibom); Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano); Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa); Hon. Tarzcor Terhemen (Benue); Al-Bishir Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno); Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo); Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa); Prof. M. A. Makarfi (Kaduna).

Others are: Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa); Sadiya Ahmad Nuhu (Kano); Adeshina Alege (Oyo); Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai (Plateau); Maureen Tamuno (Rivers), Faruk Yabo (Sokoto); Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara); Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba); Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi); Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue); Jazuli Imam Galadanci (Kano); Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi); Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara), Abioye Bello (Kwara); Zara Maazu Umar (Kwara); Mrs. Nimi Akinkugbe (Ondo); Debo Adesina (Oyo); Ms. Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo); and Oma Djebah (Delta).

Career ambassador:

Suleiman Sani (FCT)

