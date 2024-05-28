Senate confirms Agama as SEC DG, others as commissioners

The Senate Committee on Capital Markets has confirmed Emomotimi Agama as the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The committee also approved the appointment of Frana Chukwuogor as SEC’s executive commissioner of legal and enforcement, Bola Ajomale as executive commissioner of operations, and Samiya Usman as the executive commissioner of corporate services.

A statement from SEC said capital market stakeholders have welcomed Agama’s appointment, describing him as a technocrat poised to advance the Tinubu administration’s ambitious goal of achieving a $1tn economy.

It will be recalled that on April 19, 2024, President Bola Tinubu appointed Agama to succeed Lamido Yuguda as the head of SEC.

Upon his confirmation, Agama recommitted to accelerating the development of Nigeria’s capital market, to boost wealth creation, attract investments, and create jobs.

He also noted the importance of innovation and development in changing the narrative of the capital market, stating: “We are bringing on board innovation, and development. We are going to change the narrative of the Nigerian capital market. We are going to turn it around.”

READ ALSO:Senate launches probe into abandoned projects in Nigeria

The new SEC DG added that the management’s goal was to ensure that the country’s capital market is mainstream and establish businesses that would rank top in the world.

“You must understand that the capital market is the barometer of any economy. And without a strong capital market, then, of course, the economy will not do very well. This management intends to make sure that we mainstream the capital market in the Nigerian economy.

“And in doing that, we are going to be able to provide employment, change the narrative, and create companies that are going to be top world-class companies in such a way that there will be what we call redistribution of wealth,” he remarked.

According to the SEC DG, the President has an intention to change the lives of Nigerians.

“And the capital market is one of the vehicles that the President intends to use to achieve that. That is why the President has set up a team like this to be able to do that,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now