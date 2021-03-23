Senate confirms Bukar as FCSC commissioner | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Mr. Wakil Bukar as Commissioner in the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service at the plenary.

The Chairman of the Committee, Ibrahim Shekarau, said the nominee possessed the requirements specified under Section 156 of the Constitution for appointment as a commissioner in the FCSC.

He said there was no security report against the nominee from the Department of State Service (DSS) and police.

“He is hereby, affirmed to be fit and proper person for confirmation by the Senate for appointment as Commissioner in the Federal Civil Service Commission,” Shekarau said.

The Senate thereafter confirmed his appointment as FCSC Commissioner.

