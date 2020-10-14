Senate confirms Chukwu as REC

Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The confirmation of the nominee followed the adoption of the report on the screening exercise presented by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Kabiru Gaya, at the plenary.

He said Chukwu’s confirmation was made pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Gaya said: “Having studied the nominee’s curriculum vitae and other relevant documents in addition to exhaustive interaction and deliberations, the committee members were unanimously satisfied with the nominee considering his wealth of experiences, exposure, performances, qualifications, competence, and integrity as required by the Constitution, and found him suitable for appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).”

