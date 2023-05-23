News
Senate confirms Dabiri-Erewa’s reappointment as NiDCOM chief
The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the reappointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for another term of five years.
President Muhammadu Buhari first appointed Dabiri Erewa as NiDCOM chairman in November 2018.
The president nominated her for reappointment on May 2.
Dabiri-Erewa was a former Senior Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora to the President.
READ ALSO: Buhari renews Dabiri-Erewa’s tenure as NiDCOM Chairman
She also spent 12 years in the House of Representatives as a member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos from 2003 to 2015.
At Tuesday’s plenary, the lawmakers only asked their former colleague to take a bow, paving the way for her to continue as head of the agency handling the affairs in the Diaspora.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...