Senate confirms Dabiri-Erewa’s reappointment as NiDCOM chief

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the reappointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for another term of five years.

President Muhammadu Buhari first appointed Dabiri Erewa as NiDCOM chairman in November 2018.

The president nominated her for reappointment on May 2.

Dabiri-Erewa was a former Senior Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora to the President.

READ ALSO: Buhari renews Dabiri-Erewa’s tenure as NiDCOM Chairman

She also spent 12 years in the House of Representatives as a member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos from 2003 to 2015.

At Tuesday’s plenary, the lawmakers only asked their former colleague to take a bow, paving the way for her to continue as head of the agency handling the affairs in the Diaspora.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now