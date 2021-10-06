Politics
Senate confirms EFCC nominee who ‘started school before birth’
The Senate on Wednesday confirmed nominees for the board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
This is even as one of the lawmakers noted that records of one of the nominees showed that he commenced his primary education before his birth.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday implored the Senate to confirm the appointments of Muhammad and four other nominees for the board of the anti-graft agency in September.
The other nominees confirmed by the Senate were George Abang (secretary) Lukman Mohammed, Anumba Adaeze and Bola Adesina.
During the screening process, Hassan Hadejia, a senator representing Jigawa North-East called the attention of the lawmakers to the “discrepancies” in Muhammad’s credentials.
READ ALSO: Buhari writes Senate to approve appointment of new commissioners for ICPC, RMAFC
Hadejia said according to the nominee’s credentials, he started school a year before he was born.
“One of the nominees, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad — according to the record before us, started his primary school before he was born,” the senator said.
“There is also an overlap in the sequence of his educational experience because here, he was born on 29th of September, 1969 and he started his primary school in 1968.
“He was in Borno Teachers College from 1975 and 1988 while simultaneously he was in the college of administration studies from 1980 to 1981.”
Nonetheless, the EFCC nominee was confirmed after the process was subjected to a voice vote by Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy Senate President.
