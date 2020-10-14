Senate confirms eight nominees as justices of Supreme Court

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of eight Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently sent the names of the eight Appeal Court justices to the Senate and asked the lawmakers to screen and confirm them as justices of the apex court.

The Senate had then directed its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to screen the nominees.

During its plenary on Tuesday, the chairman of the committee, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, presented the report of the committee to the Senate.

In his contribution on the report,

Senator James Manager said concerning the report, “From all indications, the committee has done a very good work and as you all know appointment of justices of the Court of Appeal is a process and particularly that the relevant sections of the law were cited.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing the 8 Justices at a single stretch.

“I also want to commend the committee for doing a thorough job having known the complexities involved.”

Also contributing, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege noted that there was no petition from the members of the public to the committee opposing the nomination of any of the nominees. He said that made them honourable for confirmation.

Senator Gabriel Suswam, a member of the committee added, “As a member of the committee, I rise to support the report that they should be confirmed.

“Mr. President, we screened them and I want to say that these are men of honour and I ask that this Senate do approve their nomination without any hesitation.”

They were then confirmed by the committee of the whole.

Speaking after their confirmation, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan called on the Federal Government to ensure funds were made available to the judiciary to enable them to discharge their duties.

The justices confirmed include Justice M. Lawal Garba – Northwest, Justice Helen M. Ogunwunmiju – Southwest, Justice Abdu Aboki – Northwest, Justice L. M. M. Saulawa, Justice Adamu Jarre – Northeast.

Others are Justice Samuel C. Oseji – South-South, Justice Tijjani Abubakar – Northeast and Justice Emmanuel A. Agim – South-South.

