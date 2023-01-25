Senate confirms ex-IGP Arase as chairman of Police Service Commission

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday forwarded Arase’s name to the Senate for confirmation as the PSC chief.

He will take over from Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (retd) who has been acting as the commission’s chairman since the retirement of Mr. Muslim Smith on September 15 last year.

Arase served as the IGP from 2015 to 2016.

The former IGP’s confirmation followed the consideration of a report presented by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Jika Halliru, at the plenary.

Haillu said Arase’s nomination was in accordance with Section 154, sub-section 1 of the 1999 Constitution.

He added that Sections Two A and B of the Police Service Commission Establishment Act 2001 also required the president to nominate Nigerians of proven integrity as members of the PSC.

The chairman said: “Findings by the screening revealed that Arase meets the necessary legal requirements and is affirmed by the committee to be the proper person to be appointed as Chairman of PSC.

“The committee was satisfied and impressed with how the nominee competently answered all questions posed to him.

“Given the qualifications and relevant experience, gained by Arase over the years, the committee recommends that the Senate confirm his appointment as Chairman of PSC.”

