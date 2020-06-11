Senate confirms nomination of Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court president

Latest Politics

June 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem for appointment as the Appeal Court president.

The Senate gave the confirmation on Thursday after its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, recommended her confirmation.

The Senate Committee chairman, Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele, said that Dongban-Mensem had the

requisite experience to occupy the post.

The new Appeal Court president had during the hearing of her confirmation earlier on Wednesday at the Senate, pledged that information communication would be part of the innovation she would bring to bear in the court if confirmed.

