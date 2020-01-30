Latest Politics

Senate confirms Obiorah as CBN deputy governor

January 30, 2020
The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The upper legislative chamber approved Obiora’s nomination after adopting the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions read at plenary by its Chairman, Senator Uba Sani.

The panel recommended the nominee’s confirmation for the position.

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of some individual appointed into the board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The nominees were confirmed after the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa led Senate Committee  on Foreign Affairs.

Opinions

