News
Senate confirms Ojukwu’s re-appointment as rights commission’s executive secretary
The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the re-appointment of Mr. Anthony Ojukwu as Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
The confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters presented by its Chairman, Opeyemi Bamidele, at the plenary in Abuja.
Bamidele had in his presentation there were no reports against the nominee during the screening exercise.
He said: “Record checks and investigation by security agencies did not reveal any negative trace against him.”
READ ALSO: Senate confirms ex-IGP Arase as chairman of Police Service Commission
The Senate also confirmed the appointment of Justice Stanley Lawal as the substantive President of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Customary Court of Appeal.
Lawal was appointed the court’s acting president in October 2022.
Lawal’s appointment followed the retirement of Justice Abazi Abubakar after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...