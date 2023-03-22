Senate confirms Ojukwu’s re-appointment as rights commission’s executive secretary

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the re-appointment of Mr. Anthony Ojukwu as Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters presented by its Chairman, Opeyemi Bamidele, at the plenary in Abuja.

Bamidele had in his presentation there were no reports against the nominee during the screening exercise.

He said: “Record checks and investigation by security agencies did not reveal any negative trace against him.”

READ ALSO: Senate confirms ex-IGP Arase as chairman of Police Service Commission

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of Justice Stanley Lawal as the substantive President of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Customary Court of Appeal.

Lawal was appointed the court’s acting president in October 2022.

Lawal’s appointment followed the retirement of Justice Abazi Abubakar after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now