Politics
Senate confirms three fresh ministerial nominees
The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the three fresh ministerial nominees sent to it by President Bola Tinubu, including Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who collapsed during his screening.
Aside Lawal, the other two nominees confirmed by the Senate were Dr. Jamila Ibrahaim and Ayodele Olawande, who were nominated as Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths, respectively.
READ ALSO: Tinubu’s ministerial nominee, Balarabe Lawal, collapses during Senate screening
Ripples Nigeria had reported that there was pandemonium earlier in the Senate when the nominee who replaced Nasir El-Rufai suddenly collapsed during his screening.
Balarabe, the second nominee to undergo screening after Ibrahim, had just finished sharing his experiences when the incident occurred, approximately 15 minutes into his screening at the Senate plenary.
