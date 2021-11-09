Senate confirms two RMAFC commissioners

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Abdulazeez King and Mohammed Baba as Federal Commissioners in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs at the plenary.

The Chairman of the Committee, Olubunmi Adetumbi, who presented the report, said the nominees satisfied the requirements for appointment into public service.

He added that their confirmation was in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

