Senate confirms Yakubu for re-appointment as INEC chair

The reappointment of Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been confirmed by the Senate.

Yakubu’s first five-year term as the INEC boss expired in November. But President Muhammadu Buhari, earlier in October reappointed him as INEC chairman and asked the Senate to confirm his reappointment.

On Tuesday, during its plenary, the Senate confirmed Yakubu as INEC chairman for another five-year term.

Before the lawmakers made the confirmation, Ibrahim Gaya, chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, presented a report for consideration by his colleagues.

Noting in the report that Yakubu merits reappointment as chairman of the Nigeria’s electoral body, Gaya said:

“The nominee displayed high intelligence and he has the temerity to hold office of the chairman,” the chairman said.

“The nominee is not affiliated to any political party and he has not attended any political rally or campaign.

“The nominee has met the requirements of section 451 and section 41 (i)(ii) of the third schedule part 1 f contained in the 1999 constitution of the republic of Nigeria as amended.”

When Senate President Ahmad Lawan put the nomination of Yakubu to a voice vote, the lawmakers unanimously approved it.

Earlier elections conducted by Yakubu, after he took over from Attahiru Jega in 2015, were clearly marred by inconclusive polls and irregularities.

However, the INEC boss is believed to have recorded some improvements during the last two governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

