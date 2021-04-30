Senate decries foreign dominance in Nigeria’s diving sector | Ripples Nigeria

News
Senate decries foreign dominance in Nigeria’s diving sector
The Nigerian Senate has decried the dominance of foreign operators in the employment of personnel in the nation’s diving sector.
Specifically, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Teslim Folarin, said there were indications that the act on local content has not been complied with in the diving sector.
Folarin made the statement on Thursday, during an investigative hearing on a motion to ensure strict compliance with statutory regulations and provisions in Nigeria’s diving sector.
He argued that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 had provided that 70 per cent of divers in offshore energy projects must be Nigerians, noting that Section 28 sub-section (1) provides that Nigerians should be accorded first consideration for employment and training in projects to be executed by the operator in the oil and gas industry.
However, he said foreign dominance has allegedly deprived indigenous divers their rightful place in line with the act, noting that it was unacceptable, particularly at a time when unemployment was on the rise.
Read also: Falana-led coalition wants Senate to investigate Nigeria’s privitisation programmes
Meanwhile, Folarin stressed the need to put in place a proper regulatory mechanism to enable the diving sector to thrive and benefit Nigerians the more.
Folarin said the hearing provided the needed platform for relevant stakeholders to brainstorm on how best to address the challenges inherent in the sector and make appropriate legislative recommendations to revamp the diving sector.
He assured stakeholders that their views would be looked into, dispassionately, in the interest of Nigeria.
In his remarks, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said it was discovered that there had been some lacuna in the regulatory activities of the diving sector.
He said the ministry through the board has designed a work plan for the regulation of the sector, assuring that the ministry would work with the government agencies responsible for driving adherence to local content, particularly on the employment and safety measures in the sector.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona shockingly fell 2-1 to Granada at Camp Nou on Thursday night as the Ronald Koeman’s...
UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris
Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...
Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante on two-year contract
Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation
Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
Latest Tech News
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...