Senate denies being desperate to pass rejected social media bill

The Nigerian Senate has described as irresponsibility taken too far, the report that it was desperate to pass the controversial social media bill.

An online publication had claimed that the federal lawmakers were desperate to pass the social media bill not minding the outcry against it.

But responding in a statement by the chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Ajibola Basiru, the lawmakers denied the report.

He said that the committee handling the social media bill had not even submitted its recommendations to the senate for consideration during plenary.

“This report is yet another example of irresponsibility taken too far as there has not been any recommendation for passage of the bill by the Senate.

“It should be a common knowledge by all that the Senate conducts its sittings in the open and matters for consideration are well-laid out and, therefore, would not require anyone’s investigation to ‘dig’ out what the Senate would do.

“The relevant committee of the Senate has not submitted its report for the bill to be passed at all or surreptitiously as claimed.

“We will not allow unscrupulous writers to denigrate the Senate and ridicule the great work that is on-going,” Basiru said.

