Senate disagrees with claims that Buhari’s appointments are lopsided

The Senate on Wednesday said those accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of lopsided appointments into Federal Government establishments and agencies are merely engaged in ‘beer parlour’, talks.

The position of the Senate came on the heels of a recent letter by a former Military Governor of Kaduna, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, accusing President Buhari of lopsided appointments, which he insisted may destroy the country.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru (APC, Osun) stated this in Abuja while speaking with journalists.

According to Senator Basiru, an x-ray of the appointments made by President Buhari would show that they are based on geopolitical zones, and not just that the appointees are from the North or South.

Basiru, while reacting to the Senate confirmation of a northerner, who is Buhari’s nominee for the position of the Chairman of the Board of Federal Character Commission when the Secretary is already from the North, said the two officials are from different geopolitical zones.

He said: “Please do a tabulation of all appointments to be filled up by the Federal Government and the ones that have been done and show empirically, scientifically, how it has been lopsided.

“I will not with due respect, rely on what people colloquially call, beer parlor discussion.

“I want to tell you too that politicians can be mischievous, I am not saying any Senator is mischievous.

“When you talk of the North we have three zones – North-Central, North-East, and North-West – but when people want to be mischievous when the appointment comes from the North Central and they want to just make it look as if is from the North, they will say this one is also for the North but when it suits them, then they will talk of South East and South West.”

