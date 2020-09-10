Senate extends date for submission of memoranda for constitution amendment

The Nigerian Senate has extended the date for the closure of submission of memoranda for the amendment of the constitution.

The Senate, in its review of the 1999 Constitution efforts, had asked various interest groups to submit memoranda regarding the exercise with a deadline.

However, on Wednesday, the Senate committee in charge of the exercise announced that the date for people to submit their memoranda had been extended by nine days.

According to the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, who is also the chairman of the Committee on Constitution Review, the date was extended at the request of interest groups.

Omo-Agege urged interest groups agitating for state creation to make sure they reach out to other geo-political zones and lawmakers.

The earlier deadline fixed for the submission of the memoranda, according to a source from the Senate committee, was meant to have stopped on “Tuesday or even today (Wednesday).”

With the latest development, the collection of memoranda will continue till Friday, September 18.

