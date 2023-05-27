Senate extends implementation of 2022 supplementary budget to December 31

The Senate on Saturday extended the implementation period for the N819 billion 2022 Supplementary Budget to December 31.

This followed the consideration and passage of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill at an emergency session held in Abuja.

The initial duration for the implementation of the supplementary budget was June 30.

The Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir, had earlier led the debate on the general principles of the bill.

He said the bill was read for the first time on May 24.

The bill, according to Gobir, sought to amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act to extend the implementation from June 30 to December 31.

He said: “You would recall that the National Assembly extended the implementation of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act from December 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

“This was to allow full implementation of the budget, especially in light of the 2002 supplementary budget approved in December 2022.

“The extension had allowed MDAs to utilise a large proportion of funds released to them.

“However, a significant amount of funds remain with MDAs and will require a further extension to be fully expended.

“Given the critical importance of some key projects nearing completion, requesting a further extension of the expiration clause in the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill is expedient.

“This is to avoid compounding the problem of abandoned projects given that some of the projects were not provided for in the 2023 Budget.”

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the supplementary budget approved for the executive by both chambers in December has not been implemented due to the non-release of funds.

Lawan said: “The supplementary budget meant for fixing of critical infrastructure destroyed by flood across the country last year has not been implemented due to non-releases of appropriated funds.

“As explained and requested by the executive, the duration of implementation will now be extended from June 30 earlier fixed to December 31, 2023.”

