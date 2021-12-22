Politics
Senate fails to override Buhari on Electoral Act, shelves action till January
The Senate on Wednesday failed in their bid to override President Muhammadu Buhari on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.
The senators had on Tuesday rallied to garner significant signatures in a bid to override the President on his decision to withdraw assent to the contentious bill.
President Buhari on Monday informed the upper legislative of his decision to withhold assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, citing several factors for the decision.
READ ALSO: Senate in closed-door session to deliberate Buhari’s refusal to assent electoral bill
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who briefed journalists after an executive session, said the Red Chamber had decided to consult with members of the House of Representatives on the matter.
He said since the House had gone on recess and the constitution prescribes that both chambers should take a joint decision on the matter, it would be proper for them to wait till January before any action could be taken on the bill.
Lawan said the Senate also agreed that members should consult with their constituencies who are critical stakeholders in the electoral process.
By: Udeobasi Ngozi
