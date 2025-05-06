Senate forms 18-member committee to monitor Rivers administrator, Ibas

The Nigerian Senate has established an 18-member committee to monitor the activities of Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), in a move aimed at enhancing transparency and governance in the state.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the committee’s formation during Tuesday’s plenary session, naming Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele as its chairman.

“The committee was created in a bid to strengthen transparency and accountability in the state’s governance,” Akpabio stated.

The Senate President emphasized the critical nature of the committee’s oversight role, describing it as essential for ensuring legislative scrutiny of Rivers State’s administration.

“Its role is critical in ensuring effective legislative oversight in Rivers State,” Akpabio said, while noting that the committee’s composition “might be subject to review following further consultations.”

Akpabio directed the committee to begin its work immediately, underscoring the urgency of its mandate and the Senate’s dedication to preserving democratic governance in Rivers State.

“The Senate President charged the committee to commence its oversight duties without delay, stressing the urgency of their assignment and reaffirming the Senate’s commitment to upholding democratic processes in Rivers State,” the announcement read.

The committee comprises a diverse group of lawmakers, including:

– Senators Adamu Aliero , Osita Izunaso, Osita Ngwu, Kaka Shehu, Aminu Abass, Tokunbo Abiru, Adeniyi Adebire and Sani Musa.

Others are Simon Lalong, Asuquo Ekpeyong, Adams Oshiomhole, Ireti Kingibe, Onyekachi, Idiat Adebule and Ide Dafinone

The Clerk of the Senate will also serve on the committee, which is expected to provide regular updates to the Senate on its findings and recommendations regarding governance in Rivers State.

