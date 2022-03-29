Senate gets Buhari’s Bills to reposition secondary education, establish health university

The Senate has recieved the National Senior Education Commission Bill transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bill was accompanied with a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, during the plenary, on Tuesday.

In the letter, President Muhammadu Buhari detailed that the request for the passage of the bill was made in the context of Section 58(2) of the I999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

READ ALSO: Buhari govt’s investments in infrastructure, agriculture biggest in Nigeria’s history – Osinbajo

The President maintained that the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission Bill 2021 aims “to enforce standards and provide federal government intervention towards the repositioning of senior secondary education in the country.”

In another letter, President Buhari requested the Senate to pass the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, Benue State Bill 2021.

He noted that the bill which was also transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration seeks to establish the said university.

He requested the National Assembly to be swift on the passage of the bills.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now