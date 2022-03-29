News
Senate gets Buhari’s Bills to reposition secondary education, establish health university
The Senate has recieved the National Senior Education Commission Bill transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The bill was accompanied with a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, during the plenary, on Tuesday.
In the letter, President Muhammadu Buhari detailed that the request for the passage of the bill was made in the context of Section 58(2) of the I999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.
READ ALSO: Buhari govt’s investments in infrastructure, agriculture biggest in Nigeria’s history – Osinbajo
The President maintained that the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission Bill 2021 aims “to enforce standards and provide federal government intervention towards the repositioning of senior secondary education in the country.”
In another letter, President Buhari requested the Senate to pass the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, Benue State Bill 2021.
He noted that the bill which was also transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration seeks to establish the said university.
He requested the National Assembly to be swift on the passage of the bills.
