Senate gives CCT Chairman, Umar, two weeks to respond to petition on assault | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, has been given two weeks by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to respond to a petition against him on an alleged assault of a security guard, Clement Sargwak, at the Banez Plaza in Abuja on March 29.

The committee gave Umar the two weeks ultimatum during plenary on Tuesday, following a petition by Sargwak that he was assaulted by Umar and a police officer attached to him after he informed the CCT boss that his car was wrongly parked at a shopping complex.

In the petition, Sargwak said Umar had slapped him several times and forced him to kneel down while carrying out his lawful activities.

READ ALSO: Senate commences inquest into incident involving CCT Chairman, security guard

The assault, which was captured on video and had gone viral with many Nigerians calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve Umar of his position, was turned on its head when the CCT Chairman claimed that he was actually the victim in the attack which was orchestrated by some ‘Biafran Boys.’

Umar, who appeared before the Senate Committee where the petition was read to him, asked the panel to give him one week to study the petition, to enable him respond appropriately.

The Chairman of the Committee, Ayo Akinyelure, however asked Umar to reappear before the panel in two weeks time.

Akinyelure opined that though the Senate would proceed on a two weeks break beginning Thursday, the Committee was prepared to reconvene during the break to hear from the CCT boss as the matter was of urgent public importance.

By: Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions