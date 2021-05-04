Senate gives CCT Chairman, Umar, two weeks to respond to petition on assault | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Senate gives CCT Chairman, Umar, two weeks to respond to petition on assault
The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, has been given two weeks by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to respond to a petition against him on an alleged assault of a security guard, Clement Sargwak, at the Banez Plaza in Abuja on March 29.
The committee gave Umar the two weeks ultimatum during plenary on Tuesday, following a petition by Sargwak that he was assaulted by Umar and a police officer attached to him after he informed the CCT boss that his car was wrongly parked at a shopping complex.
In the petition, Sargwak said Umar had slapped him several times and forced him to kneel down while carrying out his lawful activities.
READ ALSO: Senate commences inquest into incident involving CCT Chairman, security guard
The assault, which was captured on video and had gone viral with many Nigerians calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve Umar of his position, was turned on its head when the CCT Chairman claimed that he was actually the victim in the attack which was orchestrated by some ‘Biafran Boys.’
Umar, who appeared before the Senate Committee where the petition was read to him, asked the panel to give him one week to study the petition, to enable him respond appropriately.
The Chairman of the Committee, Ayo Akinyelure, however asked Umar to reappear before the panel in two weeks time.
Akinyelure opined that though the Senate would proceed on a two weeks break beginning Thursday, the Committee was prepared to reconvene during the break to hear from the CCT boss as the matter was of urgent public importance.
By: Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Latest Tech News
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...