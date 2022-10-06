Senate gives Code of Conduct Bureau two weeks to resolve crisis

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions on Thursday gave the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) two weeks to resolve its crisis.

The bureau has been rocked by a corruption allegation.

The committee chairman, Ayo Akinyelure, gave the directive when the CCB chairman, Prof. Mohammed Isah, and six aggrieved commissioners in the bureau appeared before the committee as directed last week.

The commissioners, led by Dr. Emmanuel Attah, had in a petition to the Senate accused Isah of blocking investigations of public officers with multi-billion naira assets not stated in their assets declaration forms.

Following the allegations against him, the committee asked the CCB chairman to appear last Friday but was absent while five out of the six commissioners were present at the hearing.

One of the commissioners, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, told journalists they petitioned the committee to save the CCB from self-inflicted incapacitation caused by the chairman.

At the hearing, Attah said: “This committee is the ombudsman of the Senate; the voice of the voiceless in the Senate.

“You are stakeholders. Before the president appointed each of you to represent the people, he must have found you to be men of integrity.

“We have given respect to the agency because it is the number one anti-corruption agency created by the Constitution.

“We give you two weeks to resolve your matter.”

