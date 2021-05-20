Senate gives NECO 24 hours to provide proof of payment for N7.2bn exam materials | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Senate gives NECO 24 hours to provide proof of payment for N7.2bn exam materials
The Senate Committee on Public Accounts (SPAC), has given the management of the National Examination Council (NECO) 24 hours to provide verifiable evidence of payment for examination materials worth N7.2 billion between January and June 2017.
The Committee slammed the ultimatum on Wednesday at an investigative session with officials of the examination body.
The Committee Chairman, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, said the order followed the report of the Auditor General of the Federation, which indicted NECO of not providing evidence of the payment made.
The report had alleged that NECO paid for examination materials worth N7.2 billion between January and June 2017, without evidence of receipt of the items into the store.
The query raised by the office of the Auditor General, obtained by Ripples Nigeria read: “Examination Materials in the sum of N7.2 billion were paid for between January and June 2017 without evidence of receipt of the items into the store.
“There was no evidence to confirm the receipt of the materials or their usage, thereby contravening Financial Regulations, which requires the storekeeper to certify that items purchased have been received and documented in the store ledger.
“Inquiry to verify the true position of items revealed that a committee was in charge of the receipt and distribution of examination materials.
“However, despite the repeated request for documentary evidence in relation to the supply, the Committee failed to produce any document for verification.”
Read also: Senate proposes 15-year prison sentence for payment of ransom to kidnappers
Responding, the Registrar of NECO, Professor Godswill Obioma, who was physically present at the investigative hearing, said NECO examination materials are sensitive items that are kept closely guarded to avoid leakages.
However, when Senator Urhoghide demanded the Store Receipt Vouchers (SRV) for the expenses of ‘sensitive materials’ for the examination of the year 2016, officials of NECO who appeared in the company of the Registrar were unable to present them to the Committee.
Urhoghide, therefore, demanded that the NECO Registrar should provide the receipts to the Committee within 24 hours or refund the N7.2 billion to the Federal Government’s purse.
But, Professor Obioma took exception to the penalty on the ground that he was not the Registrar as at the time of the spending.
By Victor Uzoho…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup for sixth time in seven years
Paris Saint-Germain have emerged champions of the French Cup after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final on Wednesday night. France...
EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes
Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...
Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard is the latest ex-player to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame....
Latest Tech News
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...