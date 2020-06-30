Senate honors late Osinowo, adjourns plenary

The Senate postponed its plenary on Tuesday and observed a minute silence in honour of the Senator Bayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East in the National Assembly, after a three-week recess.

The legislator died on June 15 at 64 in a Lagos isolation centre after battling with complications arising from COVID-19.

The postponement followed a motion by the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya.

The late Lagos lawmaker was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress and a first-time senator.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided at the plenary, adjourned plenary till Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He also stated that a valedictory session will be held in honour of the late lawmaker.

