Politics
Senate hurriedly passes Bill to revert to old national anthem
The Senate on Tuesday in what is seen as speedy work, passed a Bill to revert the country to the use of the old national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee”.
The bill, National Anthem Bill 2024, quickly passed first and second readings, and now awaits assent by President Bola Tinubu, to become functional.
READ ALSO:Senate launches probe into abandoned projects in Nigeria
The House of Representatives had on Thursday passed the same bill.
The upper legislative chamber passed the bill following deliberations on a report presented by Tahir Monguno, the chair of the judiciary committee.
The old anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” was replaced with the current one “Arise, O Compatriots in 1978.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...