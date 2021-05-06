Senate in closed-door meeting with service chiefs, IGP | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate on Thursday held a closed door session with the country’s service chiefs, the inspector General of Police and heads of intelligence agencies in the country.

Those who in attendance included General Lucky Eluoye Onyenucheya Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru ( Chief of Army Staff); Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff); and Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao (Chief of Air Staff).

READ ALSO: Senate gives CCT Chairman, Umar, two weeks to respond to petition on assault

Also at the meeting were the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd), the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Though details of the meeting have not been made public, it is believe the major agenda was the prevailing insecurity situation in many parts of the country.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions