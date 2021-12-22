Senate in closed-door session to deliberate Buhari’s refusal to assent electoral bill

At resumption of plenary on Wednesday went into a closed-door session to deliberate on the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari withholding assent to the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment bill.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan shortly after the Senate resumed plenary on Wednesday called for an Executive session.

The machines at the hallowed Chamber have also been tested to ascertain whether or not they are working and the board showed clearly that the machines are in good condition.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday written the Senate and the House of Representatives, withholding assent to the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment bill that was passed by the National Assembly and giving reasons for not assenting the bill.

