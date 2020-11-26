Senate intervenes as ocean surge threatens Ondo community

The Senate on Wednesday raised the alarm over the unending ocean surge in Aiyetoro community in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It also urged the relevant agencies such as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Ondo State Government to respond and assist victims in the community.

The decision of the Senate followed a motion by the lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo to draw the attention of the Senate to the need to rescue Ayetoro community from ocean surge which had destroyed many houses and rendered many homeless.

Coming under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, the lawmaker in a motion considered on the floor, informed his colleagues that Ayetoro, which was known as Ayetoro floating city in the 1970s, suffered a severe ocean current disaster.

The senator said, “Ayetoro, which is part of the Niger Delta region is yet to receive any support from the Niger Delta Development Commission; and the Ondo State Oil Producing and Development Corporation, which oversees the oil producing part of Ondo State.”

“We regret also that crude oil exploration companies, which operate around the region with their offices at Ilaje Local Government, have not fared better.”

In it response, the red chamber called on the Nigerian Maritime, Administration and Safety Agency to visit Ayetoro to ascertain the level of destruction in the community and the Oil Producing Companies in order to rebuild it.

