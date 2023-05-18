Senate intervenes in foreign airlines’ struggle to retrieve $717.4m trapped funds

A resolution urging the Central Bank of Nigeria to release $717,478,606 in airlines’ funds that are currently held in the nation was approved by the Senate on Wednesday.

Additionally, the upper chamber urged the CBN to contribute $25 million during its twice-weekly dollar auction to Nigerian airlines.

The resolutions were passed after a motion by Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP-Ekiti) on “Current Issues on Airlines Blocked Funds in Nigeria” was discussed at plenary.

Sen. Bala Na’Allah (APC-Kebbi), vice chairman of the committee and Olujimi’s representative, made the motion on his behalf. Olujimi is the head of the Senate Committee on Aviation.

The upper chamber urged the Federal Government to act immediately to halt the upward trend of blocked airline funds in Nigeria.

The Senate urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele to release the funds that have been stopped to the impacted airlines.

Additionally, the upper chamber urged domestic airlines to continue offering their services while attempts are being made to find a solution.

The motion’s sponsor, Senator Na’Allah, said that since January 2021, Nigeria has been the nation where it has been hardest for airlines to repatriate money to fund their operations.

In February, Nigeria alone accounted for 44% of the total airlines blocked funds in the world. As of March, the total amount of airlines blocked funds in Nigeria was $717,478,606, which includes matured bids that the CBN had not to deliver, bids that were yet to mature, and cash balances in airlines’ accounts for repatriation.

IATA, Qatar Airways, and Ethiopian Airlines together accounted for 33% of all blocked money.

