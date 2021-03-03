Senate makes case for completion of Abadigba power project in Kogi | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Senate makes case for completion of Abadigba power project in Kogi
The Senate on Wednesday, March 3, mandated its Committee on Power, to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Power and develop on necessary steps for immediate completion of the Abadigba -Egwume power project in Kogi.
The Senate resolution is the sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Sen. Isah Jibri (APC Kogi).
The debate was titled; “Need for Immediate Completion of the Abadigba-Egwume Power plant project, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.”
Jibrin in his lead debate noted that the Federal Government had in 2007 embarked on the construction of the project, against the backdrop of persistent poor power supply in Dekina Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, the project has advanced with the installation of the various equipment, including three giant power plants and two transformers, in readiness for connection with Geregu Power Station at Ajaokuta.
READ ALSO: Stakeholders push for early delivery of $2.8bn Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline
He, however, expressed concern that the project had become one of the abandoned projects in the country, as no effort had been made to complete it after 13 years.
He said the non-completion of the project had led to the destruction of some of the connecting wires and cables, due to bush burning and vandalism.
He informed the senate that the project was at 70 per cent completion stage, based on an assessment by the engineers.
Jibrin further said that minimal additional funding was required to complete the project.
According to him, the eventual completion of the power project will boost production activities and facilitate economic development.
In his own contribution, Sen.Yakubu Oseni (APC Kogi) said the completion of the power project would help improve economic activities and create jobs for the teeming population of youths in the state.
