Senate moves to amend constitution to mandate use of card readers during polls | Ripples Nigeria

The senate on Wednesday, April 21, commenced the process towards a constitutional amendment in order to make the use of card readers compulsory for elections in Nigeria.

The proposed legislation which was sponsored by the senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central) passed first reading on Wednesday.

The bill seeks to amend the Electoral Act by altering the period for accreditation and voting.

It also provides for the compulsory use of card readers for accreditation.

The bill also makes provision for separate periods for accreditation and voting, with the further provision that accreditation should commence by 8:00am and close by 1:00pm.

READ ALSO: INEC, NASS in partnership on Electoral Act amendment bill

In the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act, the accreditation process shall comprise of the verification of voters using the card reader and register of voters.

Furthermore, the bill provides that where the votes cast at an election in any polling unit exceeds the number of accredited voters on the voters register and card reader in any polling unit, the result of the election in that polling unit shall be declared void.

It also provides that another election be conducted where the result at that polling unit may affect the overall result in the Constituency.

The innovation provides legal backing to the use of card readers for elections in Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions