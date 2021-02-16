Politics
Senate moves to curtail proliferation of illegal arms, as bill passes second reading
The Bill to curb the proliferation of illegal arms in the country has passed second reading in the Senate.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that this came in the wake of the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill by the sponsor, Sen. Uba Sani (APC-Kaduna) during plenary on Tuesday, February 16.
The Bill is titled: “A Bill for an Act to alter the Firearms Act to among other provisions, increase the imposition of fines for offences, provide for the destruction of firearms illegally imported into the country”.
Leading the debate, Sani, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions said the bill was first read on the floor of the Senate on Nov. 25, 2020.
He said the bill sought to impose a stiffer penalty for offences in the Principal Act and provide for the destruction of firearms in the possession of individuals without valid licences.
“The main aim of the proposed amendments is to curtail the proliferation of illegal arms and bring the existing law in line with global best practices.
“The amendment will also effectively address some of the security challenges currently plaguing Nigeria,” he said.
Sani noted that Nigeria was one of the countries experiencing some of the most devastating effects of the proliferation of illegal weapons as a result of spillover effects of the crises in Libya and Mali.
READ ALSO: Senate rejects bill seeking voting rights for underage girls
He, however, said that the country needed legislation that would provide for stringent punishments to deter perpetrators of these illegalities.
Supporting the debate, Sen. Biodun Olujimi (PDP-Ekiti) said that with the amendment, the nation would be able to curb the menace of insecurity.
“If amended, the nation will be able to curb the menace of insecurity that is now the bane of the problem in our country.
“Recently, there was a video that went viral, where criminal elements opening boxes after boxes of ammunition and if those ammunition find their way into the system, we will be in serious trouble once again.
“This sort of amendment is what we need at this particular time to ensure that this country is safe again.
“However, as we go through this, we look at the reasons for which this amendment was not assented in the 8th Senate so that we don’t make the same mistakes,’’ he said.
In his remarks, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan commended the sponsor of the bill and all the senators for remaining consistent on discussing the security challenges.
“The security situation would have been far better if we are able to control the proliferation of firearms in the country.
“This bill like the sponsor mentioned was passed in the 8th Senate and National Assembly but there was no assent.
“Now that we have brought it back when it will be referred to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, they should engage with the executive arm of government to see where the issue is if that has not been done by the sponsor of the bill.
“So that we will be on the same page. But I believe that there is no compromise for stiffer penalties for anyone caught with an illegal arm.”
He, thereafter, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters to report back within four weeks.
Politics
FG targets 20m Nigerians in welfare programme
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Tuesday the Federal Government is targeting 20 million poor Nigerians in its social welfare programme.
Farouq, who stated this at the Annual Ministerial Dialogue on the National Social Register (NSR), said the federal government would make the register more interactive.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the NSR is a database of poor and vulnerable households in Nigeria.
The minister said the focus of the meeting was to chart ways for the establishment of a central database for the programme through collaboration with other relevant agencies in data capturing.
She said: “As of January 31, out of the estimated 82.9 million (40.2 percent) Nigerians living below the poverty line, we have identified and registered 26.8 million poor and vulnerable individuals.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt launches policy on social welfare, security for aging persons
“This is equivalent to about 6.3 million households in our country.
“We are expecting another 20 million to be added to the database, specifically targeted at urban informal workers impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to her, the database capacity is unprecedented in the history of the country.
Farouq explained that the ministry was mandated to socialise and create demand for the use of the NSR for social development initiatives across various levels of governments.
Politics
Bill seeking establishment of power institute scales second reading in House of Representatives
A Bill seeking the establishment of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) scaled second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The bill which was sponsored by Hon. Wale Raji seeks to create a legal framework for the operation and administration of the institute under the extant laws.
Raji, who led the debate on the bill, said the crux of the document was to cloth the already existing institute with legal status.
He said the enactment of the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, 2005 provided the platform for the deregulation of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry from the control, ownership and regulation of the Federal Government to the private sector.
According to the lawmaker, the reform basically focused on accomplishing many goals among which are power stability, reliability, sustainability, and human capacity development.
Raji said: “In response to this reform and to address the lingering issues on human capacity development, NAPTIN was established in March 23, 2009.
READ ALSO: FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister
“NAPTIN is to provide a structural and standardised training process in order to achieve manpower capacity development in the power sector.
“With the successful completion of the reform and privatisation programme, NAPTIN along with some newly established institutions in the power sector assumed the status of a parastatal of the Federal Government under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Power.
“In view of the above Executive act, it is imperative that NAPTIN is established by an Act of parliament to empower the institute to actualise its mission and goals.
“The creation, establishment, structure, composition, finance, and functions of the institute will serve as a focal point for the development and capacity building as well as a research centre on matters relating to power in Nigeria and Africa at large.”
Politics
Edo records 59 fresh COVID-19 cases
The Edo State government on Tuesday confirmed 59 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Edo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this at a virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Task Force, said 32 cases had recovered from the disease and discharged from the treatment centres.
He said efforts were being made to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across all communities in the state.
READ ALSO: Edo records 38 COVID-19 deaths
Obi said: “Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries with 862 active cases who are currently receiving treatment at various isolation and treatment centres in the state.”
The incident manager stressed the need for residents to be cautious, observe all safety and health protocols put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus in the state.
