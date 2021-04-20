Senate moves to liberalize cement policy over claims of ‘exorbitant charges’ by Dangote Group | Ripples Nigeria

A few days after Dangote Cement was accused of selling the commodity at higher price, the Senate on Tuesday called for the liberalization of cement policy to boost production and reduce its price in the country.

Six lawmakers led by Senator Lola Ashiru pushed for reduction in the price of cement and by extension other building materials in Nigeria during the plenary.

The lawmakers urged the Federal Government to provide loans and tax incentives for new entrants in order to increase production and introduce new competitors that will crash the price of cement.

READ ALSO: Dangote blames retailers for high cost of cement

Dangote Cement had earlier denied selling the commodity at a higher price to Nigerians.

The company said it sold cement a lower price when compared to other firms in markets across Africa.

Dangote blamed the high price on retailers who decide the final market price once they receive the products from the company.

