Senate moves to revamp Almajiri education system in aftermath of World Bank report

The Senate, on Wednesday, proposed a Bill to ensure the revamp of the Almajiri education system for national development.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto North, APC) moved the motion via “A Bill for an Act to provide for the Establishment of the National Commission on Child Destitution in Nigeria and for other connected purposes, 2022.”

Supporting the Bill, Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi Central) explained that the mandate was necessary to curb the “menace of Almajiri system in Northern part of Nigeria

“What causes Almajiri system child destitution. Parents throw their children on the streets without catering for them. We must look at the population control.

“If we don’t do that we will continue to have child destitution. If we don’t control it, it will certainly consume this country.”

In his comment, Senator ID Gyang (Plateau North, PDP) advocated the establishment of the National Commission on Child Destitution.

According to the lawmaker, this was crucial towards addressing “the malady of child destitution in this country.”

The Bill was read the Second Time and referred to the joint Committees on Establishment and Public Service Matters and Primary and Basic Education for further legislative action to report back within four weeks.

On Tuesday, the World Bank disclosed that Nigeria had the highest number of out of school children in the world with 11 million pupils recorded in 2020.

According to the global financial institution, the number of school children under review who are between 6-15years increased by 100% between 2003 and 2020.

It also revealed that the number of in-school children in 2003 were 20 million and had increased to 40 million in 2020, stating that the population of Nigerian children aged 6-15years in 2003 was 35 million and 51 million in 2020.

