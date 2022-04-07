News
Senate moves to strengthen copyright law, prohibit online duplication of audio-visual work
The Senate, on Wednesday, passed a bill to facilitate a thorough review of copyright laws banning individuals or corporate bodies from broadcasting any digital or online work without the consent of the owner.
The review was meant to strengthen the provision of policy and legal framework for the efficient regulation, protection and adminstration of copyright as done in developed countries of the world.
In the bill tagged “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Copyright Act CAP LFN 2004 and to Re-enact the Copyright Act 2021” and sponsored by Senator Mukhail Abiru of Lagos East Senatorial District , the review became necessary to make plagiarism of audiovisual work on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and other platforms an infringement.
The co-chair of the joint committee constituted to study the bill and submit report, Senator Saidu Ahmad Alkali of Gombe South, noted that the bill was basically meant to strengthen copyright regime in Nigeria in order to enhance the competitiveness of its creative space in a digital and knowledge-based economy.
READ ALSO: Senate passes bill on establishment of medical sciences university in Nigeria
He noted: “Piracy of Nigerian creative works has devastated businesses, harmed consumers and act as disincentive to foreign direct investment in relevant sectors.
“The proposed legislation makes online/digital production and infringement as well as properly defines copy to accommodate transient or non-permanent copy obtainable online”, he added.
He stressed that the bill will make copyright law to be in line with relevant international treaties, including the World Trade Organization (WTO) and Agreement on Trade Related Aspects or Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...