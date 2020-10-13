Senate orders arrest of killers of #EndSARS protesters

The Nigerian Senate has ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing of scores of protests during demonstrations against the perceived brutality meted out by operatives of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The motion was put forward before the Red Chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday during plenary by Senator Buhari Abdulfatai who brought before the House the death of a member of his constituent, Jimoh Isiaka and attack on the Palace of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, stated that the conduct of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was not acceptable.

He also regretted that their actions will be noted in Nigeria’s history.

“The entire essence of the Nigeria Police Force is to ensure there is law and order and when SARS turned against the people, it was right for the people to protest.

“The protest has yielded the desired result so far and there won’t be need to continue again when SARS has been disbanded. Those culprits who are involved in the killings should be brought to book,” Senator Lawan added.

