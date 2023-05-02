Senate orders Sirika to stop demolition of aviation agencies’ offices in Lagos

The Senate on Tuesday ordered the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to stop immediately the planned demolition of aviation agencies’ offices in Lagos.

This followed the adoption of a motion presented by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Biodun Olujimi, at the plenary in Abuja.

Olujimi had in her presentation urged the Senate to intervene in the planned warning strike by the Union of Air Transport Employees (UATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and National Association of Aircrafts Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), among others.

She added that the unions were fighting back because of the ministry’s threats of demolition of the agencies’ offices in Lagos without provisions for alternative buildings in the state.

READ ALSO: Sirika spends N12bn to buy 10 firefighting trucks, Nigerians react

She urged the upper legislative chamber to intervene in the matter by directing the committee to interface with all stakeholders on the crisis.

In his remark, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, highlighted the importance of aviation to the nation’s economy.

He said: “Aviation being the face of the country, must not be allowed to run into crisis.

“Our committee should intensify efforts towards nipping in the bud any action that may result into strike action by the aviation unions.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now