Senate passes bill on establishment of National Social Security Commission

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill on the establishment of the National Social Security Commission.

The bill is expected to put in place a National Social Security protection fund to address the needs of the unemployed, aged and underage children below 18 years from broken marriages.

The passage of the bill followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters at the plenary.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who presented the report, said the bill sought to provide the Legal and Institutional framework for the establishment of the National Social Security Commission for the regulation, management and administration of various social services and benefits to Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Senate confirms Buhari’s ministerial nominees

He said: “Ultimately, the bill Seeks to provide a comprehensive Legal and Governance framework for the proper administration and management of an all-inclusive, integrated, preventive, promotive and transformative National Social Security regime.

“The bill will provide flexible sustainable periodic social benefits and grants to eligible indigent Nigerian Citizens that are within the scope of the Social Security (Minimum standards) Convention, 1952 (NO 102) of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and particularly Contingencies arising therefrom.”

The former Kano State governor said the proposed Social Security Commission would provide indigent Nigerians with a comprehensive preventive and/or curative medicare from sicknesses arising from any morbid condition.

The bill was passed after a clause-by-clause consideration by the lawmakers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now