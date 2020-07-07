Senate passes bill on Police Act, okays four-year single tenure for IGP

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill which amended the Police Act and prescribed a four-year single tenure for the office of the Inspector-General of Police.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs presented by the chairman, Haliru Jika.

The proposed legislation titled: “Police Act CAP P19 LFN 2004 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2020,” recommends that the appointment and removal from office of the IGP would henceforth be based on the advice of the Police Council.

The report read: “The national policing plan should be made with inputs from the Police Force Headquarters and all the various Police formations nationwide before the end of each financial year.

“It should set priorities, objectives, cost implications and expected outcomes of Policing for the next succeeding fiscal year in order to change budgeting from a top-down approach to a bottom-up approach.”

