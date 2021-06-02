Senate passes bill to end discrimination between HND, BSc holders | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed a bill seeking to abolish the discrimination between holders of Higher National Diploma certificate issued by polytechnics and those with Bachelor of Science certificate issued by universities in the country.

The piece of legislation, sponsored by Senator Ayo Akinyelure, passed the third reading on the floor of the Senate at plenary.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on tertiary institutions and TETFUND, Ahmad Kaita, presented his report and all the amended six clauses were approved by the Senate.

By Victor Uzoho

