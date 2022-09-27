Senate passes bill to increase Appeal Court judges

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill on the amendment of the Court of Appeal Act, 2013.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi, is seeking to increase the number of judges in the appellate court from 90 to 110.

This followed the adoption of the report of Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and legal Matters presented by its Chairman, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi.

Opeyemi had in his lead debate said the amendment is to ensure that the court has the requisite manpower to handle cases all its divisions.

He said the bill was designed to bring justice closer to litigants in line with the goal of expediting the administration of justice.

He said: “This is necessary in order to eliminate delay in the justice delivery systems, as it relates to the adjudicatory powers of the court

“This proposed amendment undoubtedly is targeted at increasing the workload of the court and enhancing its effective performance.”

Opeyemi noted that stakeholders were unanimous in their support of the passage of the bill, given its relevance to the justice sector reform.

He said the amendment would ultimately stimulate quick dispensation of justice in the country.

“The one silent improvement of this bill is the aspect that seeks to integrate virtual court proceedings which have become an integral part of our court proceedings.

“This also is in line with the guideline, given to courts by the Chief Justice of the Federation, as justice will no longer be delayed,” the chairman added.

