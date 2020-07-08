Senate passes bill to make IGP’s tenure single 4-year term

A Bill seeking to make the Inspector-General of Police serve a single tenure of four years has passed the third reading at the Senate.

The bill is titled “Police Act CAP P19 LFN 2004 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2020.”

The passage of the bill came as a result of the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, chaired by Haliru Jika.

According to the report, the committee recommended that the tenure of office of the Inspector-General of Police should be a single 4-year term.

It also advised that community policing be strengthened

“The national policing plan should be made with inputs from the Police Force Headquarters and all the various police formations nationwide before the end at each financial year, setting out priorities, objectives, cast implications and expected outcomes of Policing for the next succeeding financial year in order to change budgeting from a top-down approach to a bottom-up approach.”

The committee recommend

“That the name “Nigeria Police” proposed in the draft Bill should be changed to ‘Nigeria Police Force” as presently in use in view of the failed constitution alteration attempt to amend the name and;

“That the police abide and enforce certain constitutional provisions, particularly fundamental rights of persons in Police custody under chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other international instruments on Human rights tn which Nigeria is a signatory (including of provisions that reiterate the importance of fundamental human rights and advocating for their observance).”

