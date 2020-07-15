Senate passes bills to establish Maritime University, two others

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Delta State.

Also passed were two bills to establish the University of Technology, Auchi, Edo State; and Federal College of Education, Giwa, Kaduna State.

The three bills were passed by the upper chamber following a clause-by-clause consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

While the bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Maritime University was sponsored by Senator James Manager (PDP – Delta South); the other two to establish the University of Technology, Auchi; and Federal College of Education, Giwa, were separately sponsored by Senators Francis Alimikhena (APC – Edo North); and Uba Sani (APC – Kaduna Central), respectively.

The Senate after passing the three bills adjourned till next week Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

