Senate passes FCT N1.8trn 2025 budget

The Senate on Wednesday passed N1.8 trillion as the 2025 budget for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

This followed the presentation of the report of the Senate Committees on FCT by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Bomai Ibrahim, at the plenary in Abuja.

Ibrahim, in his report, said the Senate and the House of Representatives Committee on FCT met with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and other relevant officials of the FCTA to deliberate on the appropriation bill.

He said the breakdown of the budget includes personnel cost of N106 billion, overhead of N352 billion, while the total recurrent expenditure was pegged at N502 billion

The sum of N1.3 trillion was earmarked as capital expenditure.

“The total personal cost constitutes 8.29 percent of the budget, while the total recurrent spending was 27.69 percent. The total capital expenditure was 72.31 percent.

“This shows that the structure of the budget conforms with the best practice,” the chairman stated.

In his contribution, Senator Barau Jibrin said the leadership of FCTA has done well in the administration of the FCT.

The Senate, thereafter, passed the appropriation bill.

